Marshall to host Open to All celebration Feb. 13
University offices will set up booths in the lobby of the Memorial Student Center with information and available resources for the campus community. Participating offices include:
· Autism Services
· H.E.L.P. program
· Office of Military and Veterans Affairs
· INTO
· Housing and Residence Life
· Office of Recruitment
· JCESOM Office of Diversity and Inclusion
· LGBTQ+ Office
· Office of Admissions
· Carter G. Woodson Lyceum
· Office of Career Education
· President's Commission on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion
· Student Development Services
· Student Government Association
· Student Affairs
· Women's Studies program
Light refreshments will be served. For more information about the event, contact Kelli Johnson at johnson28@marshall.edu. To learn more about the university’s Open to All activities, visit www.marshall.edu/diversity.