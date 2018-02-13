Most read
- OP ED: Power Plan's Defeat Brought Real Change
- Murder Warrant Issued Following Sunday Morning Bar Shooting
- Bunny Bombshell Schedules Initial International Appearance
- CRIME LOG: Man Shot in Leg on Bridge Street
- First Sentry Bancshares Shareholders vote to approved merger agreement with WesBanco
- Huntington Opioid Epidemic Resource Fair Set for Feb. 13
- Five defendants plead guilty for roles in federal heroin conspiracy
- Bookstore to celebrate Dr. Seuss next Saturday
- City Hall No Longer Parking Meter Ticket Pay Venue
- Lawsuit Filed Against DuPont for Releasing Toxic Chemical into Ohio for Decades
CRIME LOG: Man Arrested for Malicious Wounding
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 - 04:24 Updated 2 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
An arrest was made at 8:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Piedmont Road for possession of a controlled substance and at about 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Everett Street for burglary and destruction of property.
Among other arrests were for warrant service, DUI, domestic battery and paraphernalia.
Incidents reported to HPD on Feb. 10-11 ranged from auto breaking & entering (Brandon Rd.Clarendon Ct.), petit larceny (2000 block of Adams Avenue), and auto break in (400 block of New York Street).