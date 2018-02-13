CRIME LOG: Man Arrested for Malicious Wounding

 Tuesday, February 13, 2018 - 04:24 Updated 2 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Huntington Police made an arrest Feb. 11 at about 7:35 p.m. near 34th Street and Third Avenue in connection with a malicious wounding.William R. Legge , 27, of Huntington, has been accused of shooting a man in the leg during a fight. 

An arrest was made at 8:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Piedmont Road for possession of a controlled substance and at about 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Everett Street for burglary and destruction of property.

Among other arrests were for warrant service, DUI, domestic battery and paraphernalia.

Incidents reported to HPD  on Feb. 10-11 ranged from auto breaking & entering (Brandon Rd.Clarendon Ct.), petit larceny (2000 block of Adams Avenue), and auto break in (400 block of New York Street). 

