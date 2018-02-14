W.Va. AG, Faith Leaders to Tackle Opioid Abuse in Putnam County

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will travel to Putnam County to continue a faith-based initiative aimed at empowering religious groups across the Mountain State in the fight against substance abuse.

The Attorney General’s “Combating Addiction with Grace” program will roll into Hurricane for a conference next week at River Ridge Church. It follows successful conferences already held in Martinsburg, Parkersburg, Fairmont, Wheeling, Beckley and Logan.

“The faith-based community plays a big part in fighting this horrible epidemic,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must work together to see significant improvement, and most importantly save the thousands of lives caught in addiction’s grasp.”

The goal will be to form an action plan and ideas of how to combat the drug epidemic in each community represented.

“We're honored to host the Combating Addiction with Grace conference at River Ridge,” said Pastor Chad Cobb with River Ridge Church. “We are excited to see how the faith community can partner with local and state organizations to battle the opioid epidemic that our state is facing.”

The initiative will connect faith leaders with law enforcement, first responders, residential treatment and local substance abuse groups among others. Attendees also will receive resources to help those suffering from opioid abuse and addiction, while expanding their understanding of the statewide impact.

The event will take place Feb. 20 at River Ridge Church, 1 Saturn Way in Hurricane. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

This event is open to the public. Those wishing to attend should RSVP to Jessica Napier-Eagle at 304-989-3506 or by email at

.

“Combating Addiction with Grace” continues the Attorney General’s holistic approach to reduce the supply and demand of prescription opioids, as well as an educational component to prevent future addiction.

This holistic approach includes criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, major change of drug policies, multistate partnerships, new technology, awareness initiatives, drug incinerators and drop boxes to dispose of unwanted/expired prescriptions and the best practices toolkit endorsed by more than 25 national and state stakeholders.