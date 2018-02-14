West Virginia Executive Magazine to Host Community Screening of Oscar Nominated "Heroin(e)"

 Wednesday, February 14, 2018 - 01:12 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
West Virginia Executive Magazine to Host Community Screening of Oscar Nominated "Heroin(e)"
(c) Netflix

Charleston, WV – Executive Ink, LLC, the publisher of West Virginia Executive (WVE) and Discover West Virginia magazines, will host a community screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary “Heroin(e)” on Thursday, February 22, at 6 p.m. The screening will be held at River Ridge Church in Charleston, marking the launch of WVE’s Winter 2018 health care issue.

 

Following the screening will be a panel discussion with Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Judge Patricia Keller and Realtor Necia Freeman—the three women featured in the documentary—as well as Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, and Rebecca Crowder, director of Lily’s Place.

 

River Ridge Church is located at 2090 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.

