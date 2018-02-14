FIRST LOOK : "Black Panther" on Record Setting Pace; "Samson," "Early Man" Open Also

 Wednesday, February 14, 2018 - 02:24 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Marvel's up to the plate with the solo debut of "The Black Panther," which has attracted a record amount of advance online ticket sales. It's a first too for casting of African American actors in lead roles of a superhero film. 

The family friendly animated , "Early Man" and the faith based , "Samson" also debut.

Next up for "blockbusting" will be "Annihilation" ( Feb. 23) , "Game Night" (Feb. 23),  the re-make of "Death Wish" (March 2) and Jennifer Lawrence stars in the espionage thriller, "Red Sparrow" (March 2). March includes the "Wrinkle in Time" fantasy, the re-boot of "Tomb Raider," and Stephen Spielberg's "Ready Player One."

 

BLACK PANTHER

 

"Black Panther" follows T'Challa who, after the events of "Captain America: Civil War," returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T'Challa's mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

 

SAMSON

A Hebrew with an unusual gift of strength must respond properly to the call of God on his life in order to lead his people out of enslavement. After his youthful ambition leads to a tragic marriage, his acts of revenge thrust him into direct conflict with the Philistine army. As his brother mounts a tribal rebellion, only Samson's relationship with a Philistine temptress and his final surrender both to the Philistines and to God turns imprisonment and blindness into final victory.

 

EARLY MAN

 

Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, EARLY MAN tells the story of how plucky caveman Dug, along with sidekick Hognob, unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game.

 

 

 

 

Trailer ▶

Black Panther (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

More Information ► 2D 11:40AM12:40PM2:40PM3:40PM5:40PM6:40PM8:40PM9:40PM 3D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Early Man (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall

DIRECTOR
Nick Park

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM2:30PM4:45PM7:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Samson (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Jackson Rathbone, Billy Zane, Taylor James, Rutger Hauer

DIRECTOR
Bruce Macdonald

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM


Trailer ▶

The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer

DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Fifty Shades Freed (R)

Drama
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford

DIRECTOR
James Foley

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki

DIRECTOR
Will Gluck

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Winchester (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio

DIRECTOR
Wes Ball

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:55PM6:00PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

Hostiles (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster

DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:15PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

The Post (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM5:55PM8:55PM

Trailer ▶

Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart

DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:45PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Musical
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson

DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:05PM8:35PM

Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM

Trailer ▶

The Shape of Water (R)

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 3 min.

CAST
Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones

DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:15

Trailer ▶

Black Panther (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

More Information ► 2D 11:40AM12:40PM2:40PM3:40PM5:40PM6:40PM8:40PM9:40PM 3D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Early Man (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall

DIRECTOR
Nick Park

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM2:30PM4:45PM7:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Samson (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Jackson Rathbone, Billy Zane, Taylor James, Rutger Hauer

DIRECTOR
Bruce Macdonald

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer

DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Fifty Shades Freed (R)

Drama
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford

DIRECTOR
James Foley

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM1:00PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki

DIRECTOR
Will Gluck

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Winchester (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Forever My Girl (PG)

Romance
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Alex Roe, Judith Hoag, John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder Fortson

DIRECTOR
Bethany Ashton Wolf

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Hostiles (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster

DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper

More Information ► 2D 3:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM


Trailer ▶

Black Panther (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:40AM12:40PM2:40PM3:40PM5:40PM6:40PM8:40PM9:40PM 3DReserved Seating 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Early Man (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall

DIRECTOR
Nick Park

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:05PM2:30PM4:45PM7:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Samson (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Jackson Rathbone, Billy Zane, Taylor James, Rutger Hauer

DIRECTOR
Bruce Macdonald

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer

DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Fifty Shades Freed (R)

Drama
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford

DIRECTOR
James Foley

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki

DIRECTOR
Will Gluck

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50AM12:15PM2:10PM3:15PM4:30PM6:50PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Winchester (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:55AM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio

DIRECTOR
Wes Ball

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:10PM4:25PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

12 Strong (R)

Drama
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban

DIRECTOR
Nicolai Fuglsig

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Forever My Girl (PG)

Romance
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Alex Roe, Judith Hoag, John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder Fortson

DIRECTOR
Bethany Ashton Wolf

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

Hostiles (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster

DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 6:15PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM

TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING ,WV MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14

Black Panther (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

More Information ► 2D 11:40AM12:40PM2:40PM3:40PM5:10PM5:40PM6:40PM8:10PM8:40PM9:40PM 3D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Early Man (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall

DIRECTOR
Nick Park

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM2:30PM4:45PM7:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer

DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Fifty Shades Freed (R)

Drama
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford

DIRECTOR
James Foley

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki

DIRECTOR
Will Gluck

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Winchester (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio

DIRECTOR
Wes Ball

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:15PM6:20PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

12 Strong (R)

Drama
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban

DIRECTOR
Nicolai Fuglsig

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Forever My Girl (PG)

Romance
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Alex Roe, Judith Hoag, John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder Fortson

DIRECTOR
Bethany Ashton Wolf

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:55PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

Hostiles (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster

DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM

Trailer ▶

Ferdinand (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs

DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:25PM      
