FIRST LOOK : "Black Panther" on Record Setting Pace; "Samson," "Early Man" Open Also

Marvel's up to the plate with the solo debut of "The Black Panther," which has attracted a record amount of advance online ticket sales. It's a first too for casting of African American actors in lead roles of a superhero film.

The family friendly animated , "Early Man" and the faith based , "Samson" also debut.

Next up for "blockbusting" will be "Annihilation" ( Feb. 23) , "Game Night" (Feb. 23), the re-make of "Death Wish" (March 2) and Jennifer Lawrence stars in the espionage thriller, "Red Sparrow" (March 2). March includes the "Wrinkle in Time" fantasy, the re-boot of "Tomb Raider," and Stephen Spielberg's "Ready Player One."

BLACK PANTHER

"Black Panther" follows T'Challa who, after the events of "Captain America: Civil War," returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T'Challa's mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

SAMSON

A Hebrew with an unusual gift of strength must respond properly to the call of God on his life in order to lead his people out of enslavement. After his youthful ambition leads to a tragic marriage, his acts of revenge thrust him into direct conflict with the Philistine army. As his brother mounts a tribal rebellion, only Samson's relationship with a Philistine temptress and his final surrender both to the Philistines and to God turns imprisonment and blindness into final victory.

EARLY MAN

Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, EARLY MAN tells the story of how plucky caveman Dug, along with sidekick Hognob, unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game.

