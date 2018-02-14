Most read
FIRST LOOK : "Black Panther" on Record Setting Pace; "Samson," "Early Man" Open Also
The family friendly animated , "Early Man" and the faith based , "Samson" also debut.
Next up for "blockbusting" will be "Annihilation" ( Feb. 23) , "Game Night" (Feb. 23), the re-make of "Death Wish" (March 2) and Jennifer Lawrence stars in the espionage thriller, "Red Sparrow" (March 2). March includes the "Wrinkle in Time" fantasy, the re-boot of "Tomb Raider," and Stephen Spielberg's "Ready Player One."
BLACK PANTHER
"Black Panther" follows T'Challa who, after the events of "Captain America: Civil War," returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T'Challa's mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.
SAMSON
A Hebrew with an unusual gift of strength must respond properly to the call of God on his life in order to lead his people out of enslavement. After his youthful ambition leads to a tragic marriage, his acts of revenge thrust him into direct conflict with the Philistine army. As his brother mounts a tribal rebellion, only Samson's relationship with a Philistine temptress and his final surrender both to the Philistines and to God turns imprisonment and blindness into final victory.
EARLY MAN
Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, EARLY MAN tells the story of how plucky caveman Dug, along with sidekick Hognob, unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game.
Trailer ▶
Black Panther (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
More Information ► 2D 11:40AM12:40PM2:40PM3:40PM5:40PM6:40PM8:40PM9:40PM 3D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
Early Man (PG)Animation
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall
DIRECTOR
Nick Park
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM2:30PM4:45PM7:00PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Samson (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Jackson Rathbone, Billy Zane, Taylor James, Rutger Hauer
DIRECTOR
Bruce Macdonald
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer
DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Fifty Shades Freed (R)Drama
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford
DIRECTOR
James Foley
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Peter Rabbit (PG)Animation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki
DIRECTOR
Will Gluck
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Winchester (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio
DIRECTOR
Wes Ball
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:55PM6:00PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Hostiles (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster
DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:15PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Post (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM5:55PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶
Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart
DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:45PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
The Greatest Showman (PG)Musical
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:05PM8:35PM
Trailer ▶
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:45PM
Trailer ▶
The Shape of Water (R)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 3 min.
CAST
Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones
DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:15
CHARLESTON , WV MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
