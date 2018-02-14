Mingo County woman sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Mingo County woman was sentenced to six years in federal prison, to be followed by 20 years of supervised release, for a sex trafficking crime involving a minor, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Misty Dawn Baisden, 40, of Delbarton, previously pled guilty to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor. Baisden was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Ashland Police Department, and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.

“The facts of this case are appalling and disgusting, and this case should send a strong message that there is absolutely no tolerance for sex trafficking of children. We will continue working tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate and prosecute these predators,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “We will never shy away from our duty to hold those accountable who seek to harm our children and commit these despicable crimes.”

Baisden admitted that in March 2017, she conspired with her codefendant, David Wayne Young, using her cell phone to engage a minor in commercial sex. The communication involved photographs of a minor and the discussion of exchanging money, items, or other things of value for sexually explicit photographs or sexual activity. Baisden admitted that she understood from the entire conversation that Young would be providing her with assistance in engaging in commercial sexual activity with a minor. Young pled guilty to sex trafficking of a minor, and faces at least 15 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 1, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentence.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.