Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln County Teachers Plan Capitol Rally Friday
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 - 05:47 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from Multiple Sources
legislative session. Teachers are objecting to low pay and the massive health insurance premium increases.
Teachers will not be in class that day.
Mason County teachers may join them.
A statewide rally at the Capitol is scheduled for Saturday.