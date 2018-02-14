Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln County Teachers Plan Capitol Rally Friday

 Wednesday, February 14, 2018 - 05:47 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln County Teachers Plan Capitol Rally Friday
Photo Crystal St Clair

Unless plans change, American Federation of Teachers representatives from Cabell, Wayne and Lincoln Counties will rally at the State Capitol Friday during a 11 a.m.

legislative session.  Teachers are objecting to low pay and the massive health insurance premium increases. 

Teachers will not be in class that day. 

Mason County teachers may join them.

A statewide rally at the Capitol is scheduled for Saturday. 

