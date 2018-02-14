Cabell County Schools announces 2018 Math Field Day winners

 Wednesday, February 14, 2018 - 02:42 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

Students from Cabell County public and private schools participated in the Cabell County Schools Math Field Day earlier this month.   

    

The top three students in fourth through ninth grade and top ten students in tenth through twelfth grade, will represent Cabell County at the Regional Math Field Day Competition Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Huntington High School.

For more information, please contact Lisa Burris, Cabell County Math Instructional Coach, by email at lisa.burris@k12.wv.us.


Team Winners

Fourth Grade

First Place - St. Joseph Catholic School

Tabor Tackett
Dash Carey-Squire
Kethan Neginhal

Second Place - Nichols Elementary School

Noah Chongswatdi
Will Robson
Jillian Yost

Third Place - Meadows Elementary School

Cooper Mayo
Collin Marstellar
Tayveon Wilson

Fifth Grade

First Place - St. Joseph Catholic School

Axel Blom
Elijah Lancaster
Annie Smith

Second Place - Village of Barboursville Elementary

Christopher Noel
Kylein Green
Milla Werthammer

Third Place - Explorer Academy

Keon McClure
Alex Walraven
Ethan Hunt

Sixth Grade

First Place - Barboursville Middle School

Pati Robertson
Luke Huh
Landon Kent

Second Place - St. Joseph Catholic School

Christien Saunders
Eti Akpandudo
Adhisht Reddy

Third Place - Milton Middle School

Cam Rivest
Trace LeRose
Josh Hardesty

Seventh Grade

First Place - St. Joseph Catholic School

Alexandria Biddle
Reagan Haughey
Nicolas Frazier

Second Place - Barboursville Middle School

Jackson Stewart
Blake Fry
Cooper Cummings

Third Place - Huntington Middle School

Sage Sigdel
Colson Parker
Andy Hong

Eighth Grade

First Place - Milton Middle School

Grant Mullins
Isaac Pierson
Kate Sullivan

Second Place - Huntington Middle School

Henry Sheils
Claire Burbery
Cady Butcher

Third Place - Our Lady of Fatima Parish School

Maggie Piaskowski
Audrey Pickett
Will Touma

Ninth Grade

First Place - St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Xin Gao
Mark Tabor
Anne Blatt

Second Place - Cabell Midland High School

Brooke Blom
Ramsey Ash
Jada Mullins

Third Place - Huntington High School

Darby McGinnis
Jalen Nicely
Rachael Bare

Tenth through Twelfth Grade

First Place - Cabell Midland High School

Yousef Abdelgaber
Nick Adkins
Alaeddin Alastal
Kelsey Mills
Zach Hutchinson
Ethan Layne
Matthew Thomas
William Turman
Kelly Whitmore
Caleb Wise

Second Place - Huntington High School

Jonathan Merchant
Carter Newman
Ahleoyah Jackson
Savannah Sakhai
Zadokite Wood
Addison Bird
Miranda Coplin
Tristan Patton
Peter Burbery
Demetrios Svingos

Third Place - St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Samantha Richbart
Bryson Belcher
John Piaskowski
Linh Tran
Bella Hale
Audrey Heaberlin
Stanley Mattam
Armaan Karimpour
Pirada Jirawatvisut
Haven Lochow

Individual Winners

Fourth Grade

First Place- Dash Carey-Squire, St. Joseph Catholic School
Second Place- Gabby Robertson, Martha Elementary School
Third Place- John Boylin, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School

Fifth Grade

First Place- Keon McClure, Explorer Academy
Second Place- Elijah Lancaster, St. Joseph Catholic School
Third Place- Axel Blom, St. Joseph Catholic School

Sixth Grade

First Place- Adhisht Reddy, St. Joseph Catholic School
Second Place- Pati Robertson, Barboursville Middle School
Third Place- Cam Rivest, Milton Middle School

Seventh Grade

First Place- Jackson Stewart, Barboursville Middle School
Second Place- Alexandria Biddle, St. Joseph Catholic School
Third Place- Sage Sigdel, Huntington Middle School

Eighth Grade

First Place- Grant Mullins, Milton Middle School
Second Place- Maggie Piaskowski, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School
Third Place- Henry Sheils, Huntington Middle School

Ninth Grade 

First Place- Mark Tabor, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Second Place- Xin Gao, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Third Place- Ramsey Ash, Cabell Midland High School

Tenth through Twelfth Grade

First Place- Caleb Wise, Cabell Midland High School
Second Place- Peter Burbery, Huntington High School
Third Place- Alaeddin Alastal, Cabell Midland High School
Fourth Place- Yousef Abdelgaber, Cabell Midland High School
Fifth Place- Carter Newman, Huntington High School
Sixth Place- Armaan Karimpour, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Seventh Place- Samantha Richbart, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Eighth Place- John Piaskowski, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Ninth Place- Haven Lochow, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Tenth Place- Miranda Coplin, Huntington High School

