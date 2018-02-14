Most read
Cabell County Schools announces 2018 Math Field Day winners
The top three students in fourth through ninth grade and top ten students in tenth through twelfth grade, will represent Cabell County at the Regional Math Field Day Competition Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Huntington High School.
For more information, please contact Lisa Burris, Cabell County Math Instructional Coach, by email at lisa.burris@k12.wv.us.
Team Winners
Fourth Grade
First Place - St. Joseph Catholic School
Tabor Tackett
Dash Carey-Squire
Kethan Neginhal
Second Place - Nichols Elementary School
Noah Chongswatdi
Will Robson
Jillian Yost
Third Place - Meadows Elementary School
Cooper Mayo
Collin Marstellar
Tayveon Wilson
Fifth Grade
First Place - St. Joseph Catholic School
Axel Blom
Elijah Lancaster
Annie Smith
Second Place - Village of Barboursville Elementary
Christopher Noel
Kylein Green
Milla Werthammer
Third Place - Explorer Academy
Keon McClure
Alex Walraven
Ethan Hunt
Sixth Grade
First Place - Barboursville Middle School
Pati Robertson
Luke Huh
Landon Kent
Second Place - St. Joseph Catholic School
Christien Saunders
Eti Akpandudo
Adhisht Reddy
Third Place - Milton Middle School
Cam Rivest
Trace LeRose
Josh Hardesty
Seventh Grade
First Place - St. Joseph Catholic School
Alexandria Biddle
Reagan Haughey
Nicolas Frazier
Second Place - Barboursville Middle School
Jackson Stewart
Blake Fry
Cooper Cummings
Third Place - Huntington Middle School
Sage Sigdel
Colson Parker
Andy Hong
Eighth Grade
First Place - Milton Middle School
Grant Mullins
Isaac Pierson
Kate Sullivan
Second Place - Huntington Middle School
Henry Sheils
Claire Burbery
Cady Butcher
Third Place - Our Lady of Fatima Parish School
Maggie Piaskowski
Audrey Pickett
Will Touma
Ninth Grade
First Place - St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Xin Gao
Mark Tabor
Anne Blatt
Second Place - Cabell Midland High School
Brooke Blom
Ramsey Ash
Jada Mullins
Third Place - Huntington High School
Darby McGinnis
Jalen Nicely
Rachael Bare
Tenth through Twelfth Grade
First Place - Cabell Midland High School
Yousef Abdelgaber
Nick Adkins
Alaeddin Alastal
Kelsey Mills
Zach Hutchinson
Ethan Layne
Matthew Thomas
William Turman
Kelly Whitmore
Caleb Wise
Second Place - Huntington High School
Jonathan Merchant
Carter Newman
Ahleoyah Jackson
Savannah Sakhai
Zadokite Wood
Addison Bird
Miranda Coplin
Tristan Patton
Peter Burbery
Demetrios Svingos
Third Place - St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Samantha Richbart
Bryson Belcher
John Piaskowski
Linh Tran
Bella Hale
Audrey Heaberlin
Stanley Mattam
Armaan Karimpour
Pirada Jirawatvisut
Haven Lochow
Individual Winners
Fourth Grade
First Place- Dash Carey-Squire, St. Joseph Catholic School
Second Place- Gabby Robertson, Martha Elementary School
Third Place- John Boylin, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School
Fifth Grade
First Place- Keon McClure, Explorer Academy
Second Place- Elijah Lancaster, St. Joseph Catholic School
Third Place- Axel Blom, St. Joseph Catholic School
Sixth Grade
First Place- Adhisht Reddy, St. Joseph Catholic School
Second Place- Pati Robertson, Barboursville Middle School
Third Place- Cam Rivest, Milton Middle School
Seventh Grade
First Place- Jackson Stewart, Barboursville Middle School
Second Place- Alexandria Biddle, St. Joseph Catholic School
Third Place- Sage Sigdel, Huntington Middle School
Eighth Grade
First Place- Grant Mullins, Milton Middle School
Second Place- Maggie Piaskowski, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School
Third Place- Henry Sheils, Huntington Middle School
Ninth Grade
First Place- Mark Tabor, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Second Place- Xin Gao, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Third Place- Ramsey Ash, Cabell Midland High School
Tenth through Twelfth Grade
First Place- Caleb Wise, Cabell Midland High School
Second Place- Peter Burbery, Huntington High School
Third Place- Alaeddin Alastal, Cabell Midland High School
Fourth Place- Yousef Abdelgaber, Cabell Midland High School
Fifth Place- Carter Newman, Huntington High School
Sixth Place- Armaan Karimpour, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Seventh Place- Samantha Richbart, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Eighth Place- John Piaskowski, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Ninth Place- Haven Lochow, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School
Tenth Place- Miranda Coplin, Huntington High School