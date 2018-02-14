Cabell County Schools announces 2018 Math Field Day winners

Students from Cabell County public and private schools participated in the Cabell County Schools Math Field Day earlier this month.

The top three students in fourth through ninth grade and top ten students in tenth through twelfth grade, will represent Cabell County at the Regional Math Field Day Competition Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Huntington High School.

For more information, please contact Lisa Burris, Cabell County Math Instructional Coach, by email at lisa.burris@k12.wv.us.



Team Winners



Fourth Grade

First Place - St. Joseph Catholic School



Tabor Tackett

Dash Carey-Squire

Kethan Neginhal

Second Place - Nichols Elementary School



Noah Chongswatdi

Will Robson

Jillian Yost

Third Place - Meadows Elementary School

Cooper Mayo

Collin Marstellar

Tayveon Wilson

Fifth Grade

First Place - St. Joseph Catholic School

Axel Blom

Elijah Lancaster

Annie Smith

Second Place - Village of Barboursville Elementary

Christopher Noel

Kylein Green

Milla Werthammer

Third Place - Explorer Academy

Keon McClure

Alex Walraven

Ethan Hunt

Sixth Grade

First Place - Barboursville Middle School

Pati Robertson

Luke Huh

Landon Kent

Second Place - St. Joseph Catholic School

Christien Saunders

Eti Akpandudo

Adhisht Reddy

Third Place - Milton Middle School

Cam Rivest

Trace LeRose

Josh Hardesty

Seventh Grade

First Place - St. Joseph Catholic School

Alexandria Biddle

Reagan Haughey

Nicolas Frazier

Second Place - Barboursville Middle School

Jackson Stewart

Blake Fry

Cooper Cummings

Third Place - Huntington Middle School

Sage Sigdel

Colson Parker

Andy Hong

Eighth Grade

First Place - Milton Middle School

Grant Mullins

Isaac Pierson

Kate Sullivan

Second Place - Huntington Middle School

Henry Sheils

Claire Burbery

Cady Butcher

Third Place - Our Lady of Fatima Parish School

Maggie Piaskowski

Audrey Pickett

Will Touma

Ninth Grade

First Place - St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Xin Gao

Mark Tabor

Anne Blatt

Second Place - Cabell Midland High School

Brooke Blom

Ramsey Ash

Jada Mullins

Third Place - Huntington High School

Darby McGinnis

Jalen Nicely

Rachael Bare

Tenth through Twelfth Grade

First Place - Cabell Midland High School

Yousef Abdelgaber

Nick Adkins

Alaeddin Alastal

Kelsey Mills

Zach Hutchinson

Ethan Layne

Matthew Thomas

William Turman

Kelly Whitmore

Caleb Wise

Second Place - Huntington High School

Jonathan Merchant

Carter Newman

Ahleoyah Jackson

Savannah Sakhai

Zadokite Wood

Addison Bird

Miranda Coplin

Tristan Patton

Peter Burbery

Demetrios Svingos

Third Place - St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Samantha Richbart

Bryson Belcher

John Piaskowski

Linh Tran

Bella Hale

Audrey Heaberlin

Stanley Mattam

Armaan Karimpour

Pirada Jirawatvisut

Haven Lochow

Individual Winners

Fourth Grade

First Place- Dash Carey-Squire, St. Joseph Catholic School

Second Place- Gabby Robertson, Martha Elementary School

Third Place- John Boylin, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School



Fifth Grade

First Place- Keon McClure, Explorer Academy

Second Place- Elijah Lancaster, St. Joseph Catholic School

Third Place- Axel Blom, St. Joseph Catholic School

Sixth Grade

First Place- Adhisht Reddy, St. Joseph Catholic School

Second Place- Pati Robertson, Barboursville Middle School

Third Place- Cam Rivest, Milton Middle School

Seventh Grade

First Place- Jackson Stewart, Barboursville Middle School

Second Place- Alexandria Biddle, St. Joseph Catholic School

Third Place- Sage Sigdel, Huntington Middle School

Eighth Grade

First Place- Grant Mullins, Milton Middle School

Second Place- Maggie Piaskowski, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School

Third Place- Henry Sheils, Huntington Middle School

Ninth Grade

First Place- Mark Tabor, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Second Place- Xin Gao, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Third Place- Ramsey Ash, Cabell Midland High School

Tenth through Twelfth Grade

First Place- Caleb Wise, Cabell Midland High School

Second Place- Peter Burbery, Huntington High School

Third Place- Alaeddin Alastal, Cabell Midland High School

Fourth Place- Yousef Abdelgaber, Cabell Midland High School

Fifth Place- Carter Newman, Huntington High School

Sixth Place- Armaan Karimpour, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Seventh Place- Samantha Richbart, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Eighth Place- John Piaskowski, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Ninth Place- Haven Lochow, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School

Tenth Place- Miranda Coplin, Huntington High School