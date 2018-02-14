Governor celebrates Cadets statewide with JROTC month declaration

To honor students learning about military service and possible careers, Governor Jim Justice has declared February JROTC month.

Cabell County Schools operates Air Force JROTC program at Cabell Midland High School and an Army JROTC program at Huntington High School.

Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) programs strive to provide students with the resources needed to be successful in future careers or post-secondary endeavors, and place a major focus on leadership.

“By proclaiming February JROTC Month,” Governor Jim Justice said in a conference last month, “I want to encourage more West Virginia students to explore this wonderful opportunity.”

Cadets are expected to engage in civic and social concerns of their communities, government and society at large.

February is also National Career Technical Education Month®, and JROTC falls under the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Career Technical Education.

There are 24,000 students in 1,200 JROTC simulated workplaces across the state, and more than 3,000 students across West Virginia are enrolled in Army, Air Force, Marines, and Navy JROTC units.

For more information, please contact Major Paul Clark at Huntington High School by calling (304) 528-6426 or by email at prclark@k12.wv.us, or Major Henry Luke Jr. by calling (304) 743-7400 or by email at henry.luke@k12.wv.us.