Cabell Students to Celebrate Music with All County Concerts and Young People's Concert
Cabell County students and teachers will be doing their part in marking “Music In Our Schools Month” by participating in All County concerts and the annual Young People’s Concert.
All County Concerts
Students in grades 6-12 will be performing in the annual Orchestra, Band, and Chorus All-County concerts throughout the month. Dates, times, and locations for the events are listed below:
All-County Orchestra
March 6, 2018
Huntington High School
7:00 PM
All-County Choir
March 20, 2018
Cabell Midland High School
7:30 PM
All-County Band
March 27, 2018
Cabell Midland High School
7:00 PM
All-County students audition to participate in the events and are selected by their instructors and/or adjudicators. Through the concerts, students have an opportunity to work with a guest conductor who prepares the group for the performance.
Parents and community members are encouraged to attend the All County performances to show their support of Cabell County students and music in our schools.
Young People’s Concert
In addition to All County concerts, all fifth-grade Cabell students will be attending the 57th Season of the Young People’s Concert, featuring the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra and sponsored by the Woman’s Club of Huntington. The concert will be presented at the Keith Albee Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday, March 6, 2018 beginning at 10:00 AM. Due to space limitations, this event is not open to the public, however, the news media is welcome to attend.
For more information, please contact Nancy Maynard, Cabell County Schools Curriculum Supervisor, by calling (304) 528-5188 or by email at nborowsk@k12.wv.us.