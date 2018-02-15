Detroit drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Willie McCall, 34, previously pled guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team.

“Let this sentence send a message to any Detroit criminals who want to set up shop in our state – your poison peddling is not welcome, and we’ll make sure you have plenty of time to think about it behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “You can be sure that my office is laser focused on keeping our streets safe by targeting drug dealers with aggressive prosecution.”

McCall admitted that on February 7, 2017, he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place outside a local business near Nitro. Later that same date, when McCall was arrested, law enforcement found $100 of recorded buy money in his possession that was used in the controlled purchase. At the time McCall committed this offense, he was on parole in Michigan for weapons charges.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence.

This case was prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.