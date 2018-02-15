Most read
Lucas announces staff, launches 'Students for Conrad'
Lucas for Congress also announces the launch of the student wing of the campaign. ‘Students for Conrad’ will coordinate grassroots campaign efforts and organize student-led events at colleges across Southern West Virginia. This announcement comes on the heels of an endorsement from Delegate Kayla Kessinger, one of West Virginia’s top young conservative champions. The leadership positions in ‘Students for Conrad’ include:
Co-Chair: Zac Jenkins is a graduate of Marshall University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Psychology. He recently served as President of College Republicans at Marshall University until his graduation in December of 2017.
Co-Chair: Jack Garwood is a student at Concord University and conservative activist in Mercer County. Jack serves as the President of College Republicans at Concord University. He led his delegation of College Republicans to the March for Life rally in Washington this January. Jack spoke with Vice President Mike Pence during his recent visit to Greenbrier and thanked him and President Trump for once again putting America and West Virginia first.
Lucas made the following statement regarding recent developments on his campaign:
“The support we have received from students across Southern West Virginia has been incredible. This announcement proves the young conservative movement in West Virginia is alive and continues to grow, and that student activists overwhelmingly recognize my candidacy as the most conservative and organized of Republican candidates. We are the most poised to protect President Trump’s agenda upon arrival to Congress,” Lucas said.
Visit www.lucasforcongress.com for more information about Conrad Lucas’s campaign.