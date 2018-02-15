Marshall students recognized in International AVA Digital Awards 2018 Competition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Students from Marshall University's public radio station, WMUL-FM, received three Platinum Awards, six Gold Awards and three Honorable Mention Awards in the International AVA Digital Awards 2018 Competition.

The AVA Digital Awards contest is an international competition that recognizes outstanding creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video productions – to websites that present interactive components such as animation, blogs and podcasts – to interactive social media sites – to other forms of user-generated communication.

Entries are judged by members of the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). There were approximately 2,500 entries from throughout the United States and other countries in the International AVA Digital Awards 2018 Competition. Platinum and Gold Winners are listed on the International AVA Awards website at www.avaawards.com.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment to be recognized as having broadcast excellent play-by-play of Marshall football, a public service announcement concerning the opioid crisis in Huntington and a successful promotional announcement about the radio station,” said Dr. Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall and faculty manager of WMUL-FM. “In addition, WMUL-FM student broadcasters were acknowledged for producing another long line of solid news and sports reporting, sports play-by-play of Marshall men’s basketball, the FM 88 Sports Staff’s use of social media through Twitter as well as, the faculty manager’s writing and producing an advertising campaign for Marshall’s sports journalism academic program.”

Other WMUL-FM student broadcasters received honorable mention awards for their news reporting, news programing and the station’s use of social media through Instagram.

“I am proud and grateful for the honor these AVA Platinum, Gold and Honorable Mention Awards bestow on WMUL-FM, the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, the College of Arts and Media and Marshall University,” Bailey said. “These AVA Awards are a tribute to the continual quality and commitment to the news and sports coverage, creative programming, station promotion, public service and having an online presence that our broadcast students exhibit in competition with professional practitioners.”

The Platinum Award winning entries by WMUL-FM are in the following categories:

RADIO PROMO

“Better than Excalibur,” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Promotion Announcement rotation Monday, May 29, 2017, and which is still in rotation, written and produced by Brian Leonard, a recent graduate from Huntington, and featuring the voice talents of Seth Payne, a senior from Winfield.

RADIO PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

“Huntington the Opioid Center,” an in-house public service announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Public Service Announcement rotation starting Friday, May 12, 2017, and which is still in rotation, written and produced by Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton. Production assistance by Franklin Norton, a junior from Huntington; Lilly Dyer, a junior from Huntington; and Sadie Helmick, a junior from Paden City.

RADIO SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY PROGRAMMING

WMUL-FM’s broadcast of Marshall football versus University of Pittsburgh played at the Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2016. The students calling the football game broadcast over FM 88.1 were:

Play-by-Play announcer -- Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton;

Color Commentator – James Collier, a recent graduate from Worthington, Kentucky;

Statistician--- Luke Creasy, a senior from Huntington;

Spotter--- Dylan Stone, a senior from Henderson;

Engineer--- Sage Shavers, a recent graduate from Charleston.

The Gold Award winning entries are in the following categories:

SOCIAL MEDIA SITE/TWITTER OVERALL



WMUL’s FM 88 Sports Twitter account is recognized for its use during sporting events and continual coverage of Marshall sports throughout the academic year. One may follow it at @WMUL_Sports. The Twitter account is overseen by all members of the FM 88 Sports Staff.

RADIO NEWS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“Feel the Bern,” written and produced by Rebecca Turnbull, a senior from Bridgeport, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Wednesday, April 27, 2016.

RADIO SPORTS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“Vedvik Named Player of the Week” written and produced by Luke Creasy, a senior from Huntington, broadcast during Herd Roundup, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.

RADIO SPORTS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“McKenzie Akers Returns,” written and produced by Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of NewsCenter 88,” Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, and also made available online.

RADIO SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY PROGRAMMING

WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University versus Ohio State University college men’s basketball game played at the Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The students calling the men’s basketball broadcast over FM 88.1 were:

Play-by-play announcer--- Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton;

Color commentator--- Dylan Stone, a senior from Henderson;

Color commentator--- Luke Creasy, a senior from Huntington;

Engineer--- James Collier, a recent graduate from Worthington, Ky.

RADIO AD CAMPAIGN

“Marshall’s W. Page School of Journalism and Mass Communications sports journalism program promotional announcements” in an advertising campaign written and produced by Dr. Charles G. Bailey, WMUL-FM’s faculty manager. The four scripts/promos focused on (1) general information concerning the state of sports journalism, (2) the existence of Marshall's sports journalism program as an option for students to consider, (3) what is available at Marshall for students majoring in sports journalism and (4) what "hands-on" experiences students may have in a sports journalism program at Marshall University. These promotional announcements featured the professional voice talents of West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Famer Ernie G. Anderson, who is currently employed by Kool Hits FM 105.7 in Ashland, Kentucky and former WTCR-AM/FM news director Sarah E. Diamond Burroway, who currently is external relations director for Ohio University Southern in Ironton, Ohio. These promotional advertisements started airing Saturday, Sept. 2, on all WMUL-FM programming and Dec. 8, 2017, statewide on twenty radio stations along with three cable television channels during "Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia."

The Honorable Mention Award winning entries are in the following categories:

SOCIAL MEDIA SITE: INSTAGRAM



WMUL’s FM 88 Sports Instagram account is recognized for its use during sporting events and continual coverage of Marshall sports throughout the academic year. The Sports Instagram account is overseen by Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton, and Luke Creasy, a senior from Huntington. One may find it athttp://www.instagram.com/wmul_sports/.

RADIO NEWS FEATURE PACKAGE/PODCAST

“West Virginia Makes Festival” written and produced by Rebecca Turnbull, a senior from Bridgeport, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

RADIO NEWSCAST

The “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The students who participated in this newscast are:

Austin Creel, a senior from Parkersburg; (Producer)

Rebecca Turnbull, a senior from Bridgeport; (Anchor)

Kyra Biscarner, junior from Marysville, Michigan; (Anchor)

Nathan Thomas, a senior from Charleston; (Weather)

Jacob Queen, a freshman from Huntington. (Sports Anchor)