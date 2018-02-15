Attorney General Morrisey Collaborates With West Virginia DNR to Reduce Human Trafficking

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a collaboration with the state’s Department of Natural Resources as part of his continued effort to help the state target and reduce human trafficking.





The certified training will be offered to West Virginia DNR officials Thursday in Kanawha County. The training is free of charge and will provide participants with valuable information.



“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery and cannot be tolerated,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must tackle this horrific and heartbreaking situation head on.”



Recent changes in West Virginia law inspired the Attorney General to take the lead in combating this emerging crime.



His office drafted best practices aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking within law enforcement communities around the state.



The first-of-its-kind initiative in West Virginia has garnered broad support from law enforcement agencies across the state including the Ceredo Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Kenova Police Department, White Hall Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers among others.



Thursday’s training sessions will begin at 9 a.m. at the West Virginia State Police Academy.



Human trafficking is defined as commercial sex or labor that is induced by force, fraud or coercion. It is considered the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to drug trafficking according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



West Virginia’s increased rate of drug addiction, poverty and its large number of children in foster care make the state especially susceptible to human trafficking.



The Attorney General believes the full day of training provided by his office equipped DNR officials with the necessary resources to better identify suspicious activity and tackle this growing criminal industry.

