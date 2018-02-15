West Virginia State Parks anticipate a great camping year in 2018; Campsite reservations begin Feb. 15

“Family camping is one of the quintessential summer pastimes enjoyed by families all over West Virginia,” said West Virginia State Parks District Administrator Matt Yeager. “We’ve been getting a lot of inquiries about reservations at our parks and forests, so all indications point to 2018 being a banner year for camping.”

By sending in an application, park guests can make sure they have a campsite reserved during higher-traffic months in the summer. Campgrounds are located at 25 state park areas, many of which also feature lodges, cabins, cottages and swimming pools, and offer planned activities and other outdoor recreation options.

Campgrounds start opening between mid-March and April, depending upon the park and weather. Most campgrounds with reservable campsites are open Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend. Until the Friday before Memorial Day, campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

After March 15, campsite reservations are taken by phone and by mail. On April 1, walk-in reservations are processed. Reservations for campsites that are accessible to persons with disabilities may be reserved from Feb. 15 through March 15. Applications and information for reservable campsites are available on each state park or forest webpage at www.wvstateparks.com.