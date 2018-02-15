Secretary Warner Certifies Candidates for May 8th Primary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary of State Mac Warner announces that 566 candidates have been certified for the May 2018 primary ballot.



Candidates certified by the Secretary of State's Office include those seeking federal and legislative offices, as well as vacant judicial seats covering more than one county, the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, and candidates for political party executive committees (

). County clerks will certify candidates seeking office at the county level.

"Anyone willing to step up and seek to serve the public deserves respect," said Secretary Warner. "We thank those who filed certificates of announcement. Now, it's up to the voters to use their voices and make a choice in May."

The candidate filing period started January 8th and ended midnight on January 27th. The last day to withdraw from the ballot was Tuesday, February 13th. The deadline for write-in candidates is the close of business Tuesday, March 20th.

The last day to register to vote in the May 8th primary is Tuesday, April 17th. Early voting starts Wednesday, April 25th, and ends Saturday, May 5th. Anyone wishing to register to vote can do so at their county clerk's office or online at

.

As of January 1, 2018, voters must show a form of identification to vote in person during the early voting period or on Election Day in any election, with a few exceptions (

). Any ID shown for voting purposes must be valid and not expired.

To learn more about candidates on the ballot, campaign donations, Voter I.D., and important dates, visit our website at

.