Zoning and Planning Considering Restrictions on Residential Over Night Lodging

 Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 04:54 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Short term room rentals may be regulated by a proposed ordinance. 

Following complaints about parking , drugs and crime, the Airbnb concept of  an extra income by renting out an extra bedroom within residential areas may be the subject of zoning restrictions.

The website allows individuals to list a spare room (or more) for  a short term rental. Googling the "Huntington, WV" availabilities finds short term availabilities near Marshall, near Cabell - Huntington Hospital, and near Ritter Park. 

Unlike a motel/hotel, "private" rooms range from a modest bed at $20 , to a $28 room perfect for students visiting for a medical school interview, to a  bedroom and private bath in a historic 1918 home near Ritter Park. 

https://www.airbnb.com/s/Huntington--WV--United-States/homes?refinement_...

Huntington City Council's Planning and Zoning Committee meets Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 4:45 p.m. to consider two proposed ordinances. 

 

· Ordinance re: Amending various articles for the regulation of short-term rental lodging

· Ordinance re: Rezoning to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial from R-4 Residential various properties on 6th and 7th Avenues

