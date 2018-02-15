Most read
Zoning and Planning Considering Restrictions on Residential Over Night Lodging
The website allows individuals to list a spare room (or more) for a short term rental. Googling the "Huntington, WV" availabilities finds short term availabilities near Marshall, near Cabell - Huntington Hospital, and near Ritter Park.
Unlike a motel/hotel, "private" rooms range from a modest bed at $20 , to a $28 room perfect for students visiting for a medical school interview, to a bedroom and private bath in a historic 1918 home near Ritter Park.
https://www.airbnb.com/s/Huntington--WV--United-States/homes?refinement_...
Huntington City Council's Planning and Zoning Committee meets Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 4:45 p.m. to consider two proposed ordinances.
· Ordinance re: Amending various articles for the regulation of short-term rental lodging
· Ordinance re: Rezoning to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial from R-4 Residential various properties on 6th and 7th Avenues