CRIME LOG: Huntington Police Arrest for Fleeing, Domestic Battery

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 05:08 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Huntington Police reported two arrests Feb. 13 at about 9:15 p.m. near Tenth Street and Ninth Avenue for fleeing on foot from an officer.  Earlier, at about 12:02 p.m. officers charged a man in the 1200 block of 28th Street for domestic violence and an outstanding warrant. 

Other arrests were for shoplifting, paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. 

Among incidents reported to HPD on Feb. 13 were:

- Brandishing at 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of 23rd Street;

- Auto theft at  7 a.m. in the 1800 block of W. 5th Avenue;

- Stolen Auto at about 10 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 2200 block of Adams Avenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus