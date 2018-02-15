Most read
- Search committee releases position profile for chief academic officer; New provost expected to be named this spring
- Marshall University receives $1 million in-kind contribution for fight against addiction
- SHELLY'S WORLD: Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered ... Musings about Love
- Mingo County woman sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor
- W.Va. AG, Faith Leaders to Tackle Opioid Abuse in Putnam County
- Five defendants plead guilty for roles in federal heroin conspiracy
- Bunny Bombshell Schedules Initial International Appearance
- Governor celebrates Cadets statewide with JROTC month declaration
- Cabell County Schools announces 2018 Math Field Day winners
- OP ED: Power Plan's Defeat Brought Real Change
CRIME LOG: Huntington Police Arrest for Fleeing, Domestic Battery
Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 05:08 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Other arrests were for shoplifting, paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Among incidents reported to HPD on Feb. 13 were:
- Brandishing at 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of 23rd Street;
- Auto theft at 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of W. 5th Avenue;
- Stolen Auto at about 10 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 2200 block of Adams Avenue