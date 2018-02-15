CRIME LOG: Huntington Police Arrest for Fleeing, Domestic Battery

Huntington Police reported two arrests Feb. 13 at about 9:15 p.m. near Tenth Street and Ninth Avenue for fleeing on foot from an officer. Earlier, at about 12:02 p.m. officers charged a man in the 1200 block of 28th Street for domestic violence and an outstanding warrant.

Other arrests were for shoplifting, paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Among incidents reported to HPD on Feb. 13 were:

- Brandishing at 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of 23rd Street;

- Auto theft at 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of W. 5th Avenue;

- Stolen Auto at about 10 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 2200 block of Adams Avenue