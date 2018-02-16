Most read
Williams Delivers State of the City
During his half-hour long speech, Williams touted his administration’s ability to plug a $6.1 million budget deficit without raising taxes or fees, revitalize the downtown area and win the America’s Best Community award.
Along with creation of a business improvement district, and opportunity zones to encourage economic development, Williams announced the fiscal year 2019 budget includes funds to hire five additional police, and two additional code enforcement officers to bolster public safety.
Williams’ remarks in their entirety can be found on the You Tube video.