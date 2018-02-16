Williams Delivers State of the City

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams delivered the annual State of the City address to the city council. The fifth of his mayoralty, Williams said the state of the Jewel City could be compared to Charles Dickens’ account of London and Paris at the time of the French Revolution in “A Tale of Two Cities” as both “the best of times” and “the worst of times.”

During his half-hour long speech, Williams touted his administration’s ability to plug a $6.1 million budget deficit without raising taxes or fees, revitalize the downtown area and win the America’s Best Community award.

Along with creation of a business improvement district, and opportunity zones to encourage economic development, Williams announced the fiscal year 2019 budget includes funds to hire five additional police, and two additional code enforcement officers to bolster public safety.

Williams’ remarks in their entirety can be found on the You Tube video.