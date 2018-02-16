Acclaimed Faith-based Docudrama 'The Heart of Man' Continues its Life-Changing Impact with Official Netflix Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Thousands across the nation have experienced true soul transformations after watching Sypher Studios latest production, The Heart of Man. The Docu-Narrative feature film reached over 800 theater screens around the country in 2017 as an official Fathom Event, and will now be directly accessible through Netflix.





The film explores the roots of shame through a retelling of the ancient prodigal son story, paired with powerful visuals, and intertwined with real-life voices and transparent testimonies. The famous parable is unraveled and reflected upon through interviews with prominent authors William Paul Young ("The Shack"), Dr. Dan Allender ("The Wounded Heart") and renowned spoken word artist Jackie Hill Perry, among others.



"The state of our country, the state of the church, and the state of our hearts demands the conversation this film presents. We are thrilled that the healing and freedom we have all encountered through this movement will now be available to more people thanks to Netflix," says Chad Veach, Pastor and Executive Producer of The Heart of Man.



After a successful Fathom Event, Encore Night, and Spanish translated international cinematic premiere and release throughout Latin America, The Heart of Man continues its reach. With over 100k subscriptions on its official YouVersion devotional plan with the Bible app, supporters are hungry for more. The Heart of Man curriculum and film guide, which highlights voices of influence from leaders in the fields of psychology, theology, and more, has also been an instrumental tool for pastors, small group leaders, and anyone interested in engaging community discussion to explore themes pertaining to brokenness, identity and grace.



"We are blown away by the stories of impact that continue to pour in. We're honored to fan these flames of freedom and see its effect only increase with Netflix distribution," says Jason Pamer, Filmmaker and Executive Producer of Sypher Studios.



Directed by Eric Esau and executive produced by Brian Bird ("Captive," "The Case for Christ," "When Calls the Heart") The Heart of Man is shot on location in Hawaii, providing both the imagery and dialogue for an emotional and cinematic journey. Tony Anderson serves as composer for the project's powerful musical score. A breakout performance by actor Justin Torrence with tremendous support from Robert Fleet and Serena Taylor bring the film's narrative to beaming life.



The film will be available to view on Netflix in US territories, starting February 15, 2018.

