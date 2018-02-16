All Cabell Public Schools Closed for Students this Friday

Cabell County Schools has been informed by the district’s employee associations that a districtwide employee work stoppage has been planned for this Friday, February 16, 2018.

In response, all Cabell County public schools will be closed for students Friday. In addition, all staff, except for 261-day contract employees, will not report. Any 261-day contract employee who has questions about these instructions should contact their immediate supervisor.

Like any regular school day missed due to inclement weather or other situations, by state law, the district will be required to make up the missed day later this school year at a date to be announced.