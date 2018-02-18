Florida felon pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Florida man pled guilty today to a federal gun charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Derrick Shane McCullough, 27, of Keystone Heights, entered his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Charleston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“As a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, I take the prosecution of criminals who violate the gun laws that protect that right extremely seriously,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “Dangerous felons who disregard our gun laws put our communities at risk, and we will continue working with law enforcement to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.”

On July 16, 2016, officers with the Charleston Police Department stopped a vehicle on Chandler Drive in Charleston for a seatbelt violation. When one of the officers asked if there was anything illegal in the car, McCullough, a passenger, told the officer that there was a gun under his seat. Officers subsequently seized a short-barreled shotgun that McCullough admitted he had brought into the vehicle with him. McCullough was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of felony convictions in Florida in 2014 for burglary of a dwelling and grand theft.

McCullough faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 10, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Gabriele Wohl is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the plea hearing.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking with existing local programs targeting gun crime.