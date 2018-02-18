Kanawha County man pleads guilty to gun and drug charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Kanawha County man pled guilty today to federal gun and drug crimes, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Fashawn Cannon, 27, of Hernshaw, entered his guilty plea to distribution of oxycodone and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the U.S. Route 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

“Violent drug dealers are going to have to learn that there’s a prison cell waiting for them if they push pain pills in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “My office’s aggressive prosecution of dangerous drug criminals will continue until we take back our streets from this epidemic.”

Cannon admitted that on November 17, 2017, he sold oxycodone at a residence on Carnation Lane in Hernshaw to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. Cannon further admitted that during the drug deal, he carried a Hi-Point, Model C9, 9mm pistol. That same day, officers seized the gun during a search, along with dealer quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and additional oxycodone.

Cannon faces at least five years and up to life in federal prison for the gun charge. He also faces up to 20 years in prison for the drug charge. The sentences will be served consecutively. Cannon is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Matt Davis is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking with existing local programs targeting gun crime. This case is also being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.