Satellite libraries to close early for Librarian of Congress visit Feb. 21

Marshall University satellite libraries will be operating on modified schedules Wednesday, Feb. 21, in order for library faculty and staff to attend the presentation of the 14th Librarian of Congress, Dr. Carla Hayden, on the Huntington campus.

The South Charleston campus library will be closing at 2 p.m. and the James E. Morrow Library on the Huntington campus will close at 3 p.m. Normal hours will resume on Thursday, Feb. 22.

In addition, the Special Collections department and the Morrow Stacks in Morrow Library will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 22, for participation in History Day activities at the West Virginia Capitol. Government documents, classrooms and the testing center will remain open regular hours.

All Marshall University library facilities will resume regular hours Friday, Feb 23. Current hours for all facilities are available at www.marshall.edu/library/hours.