Most read
- Marshall’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series to explore the impact of Title IX in upcoming event
- Lucas announces staff, launches 'Students for Conrad'
- Marshall School of Medicine receives multi-million dollar grant to research obesity and related diseases
- All Cabell Public Schools Closed for Students this Friday
- CRIME LOG: Huntington Police Arrest for Fleeing, Domestic Battery
- Attorney General Morrisey Collaborates With West Virginia DNR to Reduce Human Trafficking
- Marshall students recognized in International AVA Digital Awards 2018 Competition
- Williams Delivers State of the City
- Marshall University receives $1 million in-kind contribution for fight against addiction
- LETTER: Davis Proposes Legislation for "Gun Free" WV Zones
Satellite libraries to close early for Librarian of Congress visit Feb. 21
Sunday, February 18, 2018 - 04:10 Updated 39 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The South Charleston campus library will be closing at 2 p.m. and the James E. Morrow Library on the Huntington campus will close at 3 p.m. Normal hours will resume on Thursday, Feb. 22.
In addition, the Special Collections department and the Morrow Stacks in Morrow Library will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 22, for participation in History Day activities at the West Virginia Capitol. Government documents, classrooms and the testing center will remain open regular hours.
All Marshall University library facilities will resume regular hours Friday, Feb 23. Current hours for all facilities are available at www.marshall.edu/library/hours.