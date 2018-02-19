Downtown Huntington Floodgates gp I[

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, February 19, 2018 - 05:59 Updated 23 min ago Edited from a Press Release

The Huntington Water Quality Board has installed flood gates at the 10th and 12th Street entrances to Harris Riverfront Park

.

This is the first time that flood gates have been installed since 2011.

At 11 a.m. today, the National Weather Service reported that the Ohio River at Huntington was at a level of 51.12 feet. It is expected to crest about noon Monday at a level of 52.9 feet.

At this time, it is not anticipated that any other gate closures will be needed, but Water Quality Board crews are prepared to respond immediately if needed.

Currently, the Huntington Stormwater Utility, which is part of the Water Quality Board, reports that all 17 pump stations in the city are in operation.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus