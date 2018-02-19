Downtown Huntington Floodgates gp I[

The Huntington Water Quality Board has installed flood gates at the 10th and 12th Street entrances to Harris Riverfront Park

This is the first time that flood gates have been installed since 2011.

At 11 a.m. today, the National Weather Service reported that the Ohio River at Huntington was at a level of 51.12 feet. It is expected to crest about noon Monday at a level of 52.9 feet.

At this time, it is not anticipated that any other gate closures will be needed, but Water Quality Board crews are prepared to respond immediately if needed.

Currently, the Huntington Stormwater Utility, which is part of the Water Quality Board, reports that all 17 pump stations in the city are in operation.