Most read
- 46 Employees Sue CSX for Wrongful Termination, Misuse of Medical Records
- Downtown Huntington Floodgates Closed
- Marshall School of Medicine receives multi-million dollar grant to research obesity and related diseases
- CRIME LOG: Man Arrested Feb. 17 Faces Four Charges
- Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties
- Marshall University receives $1 million in-kind contribution for fight against addiction
- 49th annual Winter Jazz Festival to take place next week
- Kanawha County man pleads guilty to gun and drug charges
- W.Va. AG Warns Against Price Gouging During State of Emergency
- All Cabell Public Schools Closed for Students this Friday
46 Employees Sue CSX for Wrongful Termination, Misuse of Medical Records
Filed Feb 15 by attorney Gregory Paul of Morgan & Paul in Pittsburgh, the plaintiffs include electricians, boilermakers, carmen, communications maintainers, engineers, firemen/oilers, machine operators, machinists, painters, sheet metal workers, utility workers and welders.
Alleging violations of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, Section 510 of ERISA, FMLA and state violations, the brief summation states: "Termination of employment , interference with health benefits and denial of medical leave."
The employees visited one or more doctors and submitted paperwork to CSX. However, CSX ordered disciplinary hearing and submitted health information to the Railroad Retirement Board alleging that they had sought treatment for "highly suspicious" injuries and the physicians kept patients off work longer than necessary.
The case is styled Justin Adkins, et. al v. CSX Transportation, Inc. and CSX Corporation, et. al. 18-cv-00321.
- Civil Cover Sheet (158.82 KB)