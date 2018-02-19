CRIME LOG: Man Arrested Feb. 17 Faces Four Charges

A man arrested at 9 p.m. Feb. 17 faces four charges including retaliation against a public official, disorderly conduct, trespassing and public intoxication.

In addition, at about 6:16 p.m. a warrant was executed at Olive Street and Avondale Road.

On Feb. 18 at about 4:22 p.m. a warrant was executed in the 300 block of Davis Street.

A man was charged with soliciting prostitution in a public place at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 19 in the vicinity of Jackson Avenue and W. 9th Street.

Incidents reported to HPD include first degree robbery at about 2 a.m.in the 1700 block of Ninth Avenue, battery at about 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Avenue, and a Feb. 15 burglary in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue.

Among incidents reported to HPD on Feb. 18 were:

- Burglary at about 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Bridge Street;

- Auto Breaking and entering at about 2:20 a.m. in the 400 block Miller Street;

- Auto breaking and entering at about 11 a.m. in the 300 block of 30th Street.