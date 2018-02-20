Most read
Marshall University classes at Hurricane High School to be relocated during work stoppage Thursday
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 02:53 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
There are no Marshall classes scheduled at Hurricane High School on the second day of the work stoppage, Friday, Feb. 23.
For more information, e-mail prisk@marshall.edu or call (304) 757-7223.