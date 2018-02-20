Marshall University classes at Hurricane High School to be relocated during work stoppage Thursday

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 02:53 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – All Marshall University classes scheduled to meet at Hurricane High School this Thursday, Feb. 22, are being relocated to the university’s South Charleston campus due to the statewide teacher and school service personnel work stoppage.

 

Students enrolled in classes that regularly meet at Hurricane High School should visit the Marshall website at www.marshall.edu/ucomm/alternate-locations to determine where on the South Charleston campus their class will meet on Thursday.

 

There are no Marshall classes scheduled at Hurricane High School on the second day of the work stoppage, Friday, Feb. 23.

 

For more information, e-mail prisk@marshall.edu or call (304) 757-7223.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus