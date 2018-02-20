Five for Fighting with a String Quartet to Perform at the Keith Albee on March 8th

HUNTINGTON, WV- Presented by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Five For Fighting , accompanied by piano and string quartet, will be performing on Thursday, March 8th, 2018 , at 7:30 PM . Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center .

With hit songs “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” “The Riddle”, “100 Years”, and “What If”, John Ondrasik is sure to sing his way into your heart with poignant lyrics what tug at your emotions. The man behind the name, one-man show and avid hockey fan John Ondrasik, based his title off of the five-minute penalty one receives for fighting on the rink. He will be joined by opening act Marie Miller.

Ondrasik released his first album "Message for Albert" in 1997, but his follow-up “American Town” is what catapulted him onto the music scene. The album featured “Superman (It’s Not Easy)”, which went platinum, was #1 on Adult Top 40, #2 on Hot AC, and in the top 10 of the Top 40 List. The hit single also served as an anthem during the 9.11 attacks on American soil. His 2004 album “Battle for Everything” spawned the double platinum song of nostalgia, “100 Years”. Ondrasik’s music has been featured in countless movies, TV Shows, and advertisements, such as “The Blind Side” and “Hawaii Five-O”. He has even written songs for the Backstreet Boys.

Since launching his music career, Ondrasik has sold over 2.5 million albums. However, people are far more important to Ondrasik than the music. He has given away a million copies of a five-volume compilation album he created for the United States troops. His song “World” launched www.whatkindofworlddoyouwant.com, where fans uploaded videos showing their interpretations of what a better world would look like. The initiative raised a quarter of a million dollars and was donated to Augie's Quest, Autism Speaks, Fisher House Foundation, Save the Children and Operation Homefront.

The Grammy-nominated singer is also a featured speaker from Ted Talks to the Salk Institute, performed for NASA to commemorate the conclusion of the Space Shuttle Mission, has been a sports commentator for SI.com, and been a special guest on ESPN SportsCenter.

For a memorable evening of music for the soul, purchase your tickets today. Ticket prices are $54.21/43.30/32.39.

