National speakers scheduled for 2017-18 Speaker Broadcast Series at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success will host broadcasts by two speakers for the national organization’s 2017-18 Speaker Broadcast Series Feb. 27 and March 13.

Kathryn Minshew, CEO and co-founder of The Muse, a career platform that helps over 50 million people as they seek career satisfaction, also wrote the book “The New Rules of Work,” which is considered a modern playbook to guide people through the new world of work. Minshew will speak to students about finding career satisfaction from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27, in the Memorial Student Center’s BE-5.

Scott Hamilton, one of the most recognized male figure skating stars in the world, will speak to university students 7 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 13, in the Memorial Student Center’s BE-5 about his experiences as a broadcast commentator, performer, producer and best-selling author.Hamilton has won 70 titles, awards and honors, including his broadcasting role for the 2018 Winter Olympics, four consecutive World Championships, his induction into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and an Emmy Award nomination. In 1984, Hamilton captured the attention of the world with his Olympic gold medal performance in Sarajevo, and has since shared his love and enthusiasm for the sport with students from across the country.

Both speaking events will be live streamed and originate from Montclair State University in New Jersey. These events are free to all students, staff and faculty. Viewers are invited to submit questions via Twitter and Facebook, which will be answered live during the broadcast.

The National Society of Leadership and Success is the nation’s largest leadership honor society

It was founded in 2001 to build a community of like-minded, success-oriented leaders who come together to help one another succeed. The society offers interactive broadcasts with the nation’s best speakers, training in goal setting and team meetings in which students set and hold each other accountable for achieving goals. These benefits, which aim to help members personally and professionally, are offered for the rest of their lives. Today, the society has chapters on more than 600 college and university campuses nationwide and serves more than 819,000 members.”

For more information, please visit www.societyleadership.org. Follow the society on Twitter @theNSLS, and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/theNSLS. To learn more about the Marshall’s chapter of the society, contact Tiara Brown at brown1021@marshall.edu