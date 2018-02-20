Most read
- First female, African American to head Library of Congress to visit Marshall Feb. 21
- 46 Employees Sue CSX for Wrongful Termination, Misuse of Medical Records
- Marshall University Foundation establishes Larry and Toby Ann Nitardy Scholarship
- Shazam Production Underway in Toronto
- CRIME LOG: Man Arrested Feb. 17 Faces Four Charges
- National speakers scheduled for 2017-18 Speaker Broadcast Series at Marshall
- Downtown Huntington Floodgates Closed
- Five for Fighting with a String Quartet to Perform at the Keith Albee on March 8th
- U.S. Attorney announces 69-count indictment charging owners, managers and physicians associated with Hope Clinic
- Marshall business students finish strong in Peoples Bank Competition
National Institutes of Health guests visit School of Medicine
“I’m very proud of the work we are doing here at our medical school related to pain and to opioid addiction,” said Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert. “I am hopeful that the NIH will look favorably upon the institutions like Marshall—of our size—that are in the trenches, doing innovative work in these areas. I feel like we have forged some wonderful relationships during this visit and look forward to working with NIH in the future.”
Koroshetz and his team met with researchers, clinicians and students during the visit, which included a reception Monday evening at Gilbert’s home, a tour of the Charles H. McKown, M.D., Translational Genomic Research Institute and a roundtable discussion today. A media availability wrapped up the day’s events.
“I’m very pleased we were able to host Dr. Koroshetz and showcase the great work underway at our school,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the school of medicine. “We are grateful for Congressman Jenkins’ efforts in arranging this visit.”
The group also visited Lily’s Place and Cabell Huntington Hospital.