National Institutes of Health guests visit School of Medicine

Walter J. Koroshetz, M.D., director of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, three other health care officials from the NIH and U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins visited Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine today to learn more about the university’s research and clinical outreach in regard to the nation’s addiction crisis.

“I’m very proud of the work we are doing here at our medical school related to pain and to opioid addiction,” said Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert. “I am hopeful that the NIH will look favorably upon the institutions like Marshall—of our size—that are in the trenches, doing innovative work in these areas. I feel like we have forged some wonderful relationships during this visit and look forward to working with NIH in the future.”

Koroshetz and his team met with researchers, clinicians and students during the visit, which included a reception Monday evening at Gilbert’s home, a tour of the Charles H. McKown, M.D., Translational Genomic Research Institute and a roundtable discussion today. A media availability wrapped up the day’s events.

“I’m very pleased we were able to host Dr. Koroshetz and showcase the great work underway at our school,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the school of medicine. “We are grateful for Congressman Jenkins’ efforts in arranging this visit.”

The group also visited Lily’s Place and Cabell Huntington Hospital.