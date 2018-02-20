Marshall to host annual Diversity Breakfast Feb. 23

HUNTINGTON, W.Va - In continuation of Black History Month, Marshall University will host its annual Diversity Breakfast Friday, Feb. 23 in the university’s Memorial Student Center.

The theme for this year’s breakfast is “Diversity of Gifts,” according to Maurice Cooley, associate vice president of intercultural affairs and organizer of the event.Cooley said he anticipates an uplifting experience highlighting the importance of inclusiveness and equality..



“With respect to our years of progress, we still have much work to do in building bridges for diversity,“ Cooley said. “The Diversity Breakfast will provide an opportunity for our guests to enjoy the company of others, with a unique portrayal of how our differences and the integration of our gifts will take us across bridges to a more peaceful life with others.”

Cooley said he expects over 370 guests for this year’s event with over 40 different campus and community organizations in attendance. Music will be provided by an MU student music ensemble.

“Many people throughout our campus community look forward to this event,” Cooley said. “It’s such a friendly and enthusiastic experience to converse with one another, embrace new friendships and come together with a common purpose.”

The breakfast is by reservation only, and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the student center’s Don Morris Room. It is expected to end at 8:50 a.m. For more information about the annual Diversity Breakfast, contact Cooley by e-mail atcooley@marshall.edu or by calling 304-696-5430. To learn about future activities sponsored by the Office of Intercultural Affairs, visit www.marshall.edu/interculturalonline.

Media are encouraged to cover this event.