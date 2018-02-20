PSC Grants Siting Certificate for ESC Brooke County Power

The project consists of two combustion turbines driving two combustion turbine generators and one steam turbine to be constructed in the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ Cross Creek Wildlife Management Area. The power generated will be delivered to a new 345 kV three-breaker ring bus substation immediately east of the facility to be constructed and owned by First Energy. The facility will receive natural gas and ethane from dedicated pipelines to be constructed and operated by third parties under contract to the Company. The cost to build the project is estimated at $884 million.

Neither the facility nor the transmission line is a utility providing service to the public, and there will be no impact to West Virginia ratepayers as a result of the construction of the facility. The Company anticipates the project will generate approximately 400 construction jobs and 30 permanent operations jobs. The economic impact on the state is estimated at $1.8 billion during the construction phase and $600 million in the first year of operation. The facility has a 30-year expected operational life.

The Company entered into Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements with the Brooke County Commission and the Brooke County Board of Education and a lease agreement with the Brooke County Commission. The Company anticipates that construction will be complete in the fourth quarter of 2020, with an in-service date of January 2021.

More information, including the Final Order, is available on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 17-0521-E-CS