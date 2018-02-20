Cabell County Commission Meets Thursday

 Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - 23:28 Updated 5 hours ago

The agenda for Thursday’s regularly scheduled Cabell County Commission meeting has been announced.  The Commission meets at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the Cabell County Courthouse. 

The agenda may be downloaded as a PDF below. 

Regularly scheduled meetings occur the first, and third Thursday of the month in the commission’s meeting room on the third floor of the Cabell County Courthouse.

