WVU Parkersburg offers affordable learning opportunities to the community

Parkersburg, W.Va. 2/19/17 – West Virginia University at Parkersburg offers community education classes for individuals of all ages. No previous skills are necessary, and individuals do not have to be a student at WVU Parkersburg to register.

Class topics range from fun hobbies such as cooking or beekeeping to workplace skills such as software and computers. All February and March classes take place on WVU Parkersburg’s main campus.

The complete list of classes in February and March include:

American Sign Language 1 with April Garvey: Mondays, Feb. 19 - March 26, 7 - 9 p.m. - $70

Microsoft Word 3 with Patsy Bee: Feb. 20, 2 - 4 p.m. - $15

Basic Introduction to Computers 1 with Patsy Bee: Feb. 27, 2 - 4 p.m. - $15

iPad & iPhone for Everyone with Phil Iman: Feb. 27 and March 1, 10 a.m. - Noon - $25

Crochet a Poncho Class with Mando’s Studio: Feb. 26, 10 a.m. - Noon - $15

Cooking: Kids Can Cook! with Steve Roberts: Feb. 28, 6 - 7 p.m. - $15

13 Mistakes Photographers Make and How to Stop! with Ronald Gaskins:

March 1, 6 - 8:30 p.m. - $25

Yoga for Kids with Jessica Fluharty: Fridays, March 2 - 23 and April 6 – 13, 6 – 7 p.m. - $25

(no yoga experience required)

Basic Introduction to Computers 2 with Patsy Bee : March 6, 2 - 4 p.m. - $15

Yoga with Jessica Fluharty: Tuesdays, March 6 – April 10, 6 – 7 p.m. - $25

(no yoga experience required)

American Heart Association Basic Life Support (BLS) and Cardiopulmonary

Resuscitation (CPR) with Aimee Phillips: March 6, 5 - 9 p.m. - $20 + $35 AHA Certification Fee

Digital Photography: Learn, Improve and Create with Ronald Gaskins: Wednesdays, March 7 – 21, 6 – 8:30 p.m. - $40

Introduction to Google Apps with Steve Roberts : March 8, 6 – 8 p.m. - $20

Painting Party with Mando’s Studio – Spring Scene: March 8, 10 a.m. - Noon - $30

Wedding Planning with Kenna: Tuesdays, March 13 – 27, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. - $30

Painting Party with Mando’s Studio – Spring Scene: March 14, 6 - 8 p.m. - $30

Advanced Google Apps with Steve Roberts: March 15, 6 – 8 p.m. - $20

Painting Party with Mando’s Studio – Easter Scene: March 19, 10 a.m. - Noon - $30

American Heart Association First Aid with Aimee Phillips: March 20, 6 – 9 p.m. - $20 + $35

AHA Certification Fee

Beginner Beekeeping with Shanda King and Richard Schamberger: Tuesdays, March 20 - April 10, 6 - 8 p.m. - $45

Cooking: Garnishing and Decorating with Steve Roberts: March 21, 6 – 8 p.m. - $20

Music Making Technology with Kurt Knopp: March 22, 6 – 8 p.m. - $15

Painting Party with Mando’s Studio – Easter Scene: March 26, 6 - 8 p.m. - $30

Cooking: Pate a Choux with Steve Roberts: March 28, 6 – 8 p.m. - $20

Registration is required for all classes, at least one week in advance.

“People of all ages have a desire to expand their knowledge,” said Workforce and Economic Development Executive Director Michele Wilson. “Our community education classes provide numerous fun and affordable learning opportunities for the entire community.”





Visit www.wvup.edu/communityed to learn more, and email wed@wvup.edu or call the WVU Parkersburg Workforce and Economic Development Division at 304-424-8383 to register.

About WVU Parkersburg

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.