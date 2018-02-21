Pot Hole Filling Underway in Huntington

City of Huntington Street Division crews are out in full force this week filling potholes on roadways that have taken a beating from the recent rainy weather.

The crews are using "cold patch" to fill the potholes. This is a polymer-modified, cold mix asphalt that cities use as a temporary fix until hot asphalt plants open in the spring.

The Street Division develops a list of locations every morning that is based on calls from the public as well as employee observations. The crews add more locations to their lists as requests are submitted throughout the day.

If you see a pothole that needs filled in the city, please call the Public Works Department at 304-696-5903 or email Lisa Anderson at andersonl@cityofhuntington.com.

It should also be noted that the West Virginia Division of Highways maintains several miles of roadways in the city. These roadways include Veterans Memorial Boulevard, 3rd Avenue, 5th Avenue, 8th Avenue, 5th Street, Hal Greer Boulevard, Madison Avenue (8th Street West to 26th Street West), Washington Avenue (1st Street to 18th Street West), 5th Street in Altizer, Altizer Avenue (5th Street to city limits in Altizer), 29th Street (3rd to 8th avenues), 31st street, Waverly Road (from city limits in Westmoreland to Adams Avenue).

To make a road repair request on any of these state-maintained roadways, call the DOH District 2 Office at 304-528-5674 or go to the online road repair request form at http://dotftp.wv.gov/cra/.