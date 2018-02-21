FLASHBACK TRUE GRIT

FIRST LOOK: "Panther" Reigns, as "Annihilation," "Game Night" Enter Cinemas

 Wednesday, February 21, 2018
FIRST LOOK: "Panther" Reigns, as "Annihilation," "Game Night" Enter Cinemas

Marvel's Black Panther has pounced across the world making it the second largest opening in history  --- "Star Wars The Force Awakens" remains on top.  However, trade publication Boxoffice, notes that when the talley is adjusted for "ticket inflation" , Panther finishes behind "Jurassic World" and "Avengers." 

 

Speaking to Boxoffice Magazine, Disney's President of World Wide Production, David Hollis, “It starts with so much enthusiasm from the fans," Hollis said, adding, "We wanted to tell a story about a raccoon and a talking tree — come along, we promise!  People went along because it’s Marvel, and had a better time than they ever thought they’d have. They always exceed your expectations.”

 

 

ANNIHILATION

 

Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X - a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that is expanding across the American coastline. Once inside, the expedition discovers a world of mutated landscape and creatures, as dangerous as it is beautiful, that threatens both their lives and their sanity.

 

GAME NIGHT

 

Bateman and McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max's charismatic brother, Brooks (Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it's all part of the game - right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this game - nor Brooks - are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they've ever had... or game over.

EVERY DAY

 

Based on David Levithan's acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Every Day tells the story of Rhiannon (Angourie Rice), a 16-year old girl who falls in love with a mysterious soul named "A" who inhabits a different body every day. Feeling an unmatched connection, Rhiannon and A work each day to find each other, not knowing what or who the next day will bring. The more the two fall in love, the more the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours takes a toll, leaving Rhiannon and A to face the hardest decision either has ever had to make.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

TRUE GRIT (1969), Sunday Feb 25 & Wed. Feb. 28  3:30 and 7 p.m. 

 

John Wayne won an Academy Award® for his performance as Rooster Cogburn, a fearless one-eyed U.S. marshal who never knew a dry day in his life. Glen Campbell plays a Texas Ranger thirsty for bounty money. And Kim Darby is a teenage girl out to avenge her father's death. She doesn't care what they are, or who they are, as long as they have "true grit." ("You've not heard the last of Mattie Ross. You may well hear from my lawyer, Daggett.") Rated G

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

 

FLASHBACK CINEMA   SUN FEB 25 AND WED FEB 28

SUN & WED 3:30 and 7:00 PM

 

