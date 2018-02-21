CRIME LOG: Drug House Busted, Closed; Man Arrested for Brandishing

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Huntington Police SWAT Team, Special Investigations Bureau, and FBI task force raided a house in the 900 block of Washington Avenue that had been raided Jan. 3. Again, the structure had heavy duty security including steel grates on the windows, cameras, and a door with steel bars.

Fifteen people were detained, but only five were arrested: Neighbors have complained that the nuisance property is a magnet for prostitution, drugs and the homeless.

Those arrested and the charges include:

Tavarius Darnell Jones, 39, of Decatur, Georgia, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Amanda Jo Dowdy, 29, of Pedro, Ohio, trespassing.

Jeremy J. Ellis, 22, of Barboursville, paraphernalia and shoplifting.

Nikki D. Robinson, 30, of Wayne, solicitation of prostitution.

Brian L. Webb, 38, of Willow Wood, Ohio, trespassing and a state warrant for shoplifting.

Detectives recovered crack cocaine, guns, cash, a vehicle and drug paraphernalia at the scene.

The location has been closed by order of the Special Investigations Unit.

CRIME LOG:

Huntington Police on Feb. 19 at about 5:30 p.m. arrested a man on four charges in the vicinity of 21st Street and 11th Avenue. He's charged with possession with intent to delivery, carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, obstruction and possession of a counterfeit substance.

Officers on Feb. 20 at about 1:35 p.m. arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant in the 2900 block of First Avenue.

Among incidents reported:

- Wanton endangerment and burglary Feb. 20 at about 3:25 a.m. in the 1100 block of 20th Street;

- Burglary in the 800 block of Marcum Terrace Feb. 17

- Three shoplifting reports were taken.