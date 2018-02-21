Most read
Classes at Hurricane High School to be held as scheduled despite work stoppage
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 - 23:08 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Union leadership and the Putnam County school superintendent have agreed the school will remain open for Marshall University classes.
Affected students should disregard the earlier announcement of class relocation plans.All classes will be held at Hurricane High School as scheduled tomorrow, Feb. 22.
There are no Marshall classes scheduled at Hurricane High School on the second day of the work stoppage, Friday, Feb. 23.
Should there be any further changes, the campus community will be notified immediately.