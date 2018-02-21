Classes at Hurricane High School to be held as scheduled despite work stoppage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University classes at Hurricane High School will be held at the school as scheduled despite the statewide teacher and school service personnel work stoppage scheduled for tomorrow and Friday.

Union leadership and the Putnam County school superintendent have agreed the school will remain open for Marshall University classes.

Affected students should disregard the earlier announcement of class relocation plans.All classes will be held at Hurricane High School as scheduled tomorrow, Feb. 22.

There are no Marshall classes scheduled at Hurricane High School on the second day of the work stoppage, Friday, Feb. 23.

Should there be any further changes, the campus community will be notified immediately.