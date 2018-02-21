Most read
New York University curator and historian to speak at Marshall University on Scottsboro case
He will offer a presentation titled “Strange Fruit: The Scottsboro Case and Its Global Impact” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in room 402 of the Drinko Library.
Lee is a curator at New York University’s Bobst Library, where he responsible for the American studies, Asian/Pacific/American studies, European studies, history, Iberian studies, and politics collections. He earned a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Texas at Austin and a Ph.D. in modern European history from New York University, where he is also an affiliated faculty member in the Department of History.
Lee edited the critically acclaimed book Scottsboro, Alabama: A Story in Linoleum Cuts, which offers a graphic history of the Scottsboro case.
“Reviewers have called the book ‘extraordinary’ and ‘riveting,’” said Dr. Montserrat Miller, executive director of the John Deaver Drinko Academy, which is sponsoring this event.
“The John Deaver Drinko Academy and Marshall University’s Gamma Chi Chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, the national history honorary, are honored to co-sponsor Dr. Lee’s lecture and visit to our campus,” Miller said. “His talk will explain how the Scottsboro case drew international attention to the problem of racial injustice in the United States and will help us to better understand its legacy and contemporary significance.”