Dr. Joseph Shapiro recognized as one of Castle Connolly’s America’s Top Doctors®

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine , has been recognized by his peers for five years as a Castle Connolly’s America’s Top Doctors.®

More than 100,000 physicians are nominated each year, with only a select number receiving the official honor. It is based primarily on peer nominations.

Shapiro graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and completed a residency in internal medicine at Georgetown University, followed by a fellowship in renal diseases at the University of Colorado. He is board certified in internal medicine and nephrology and has more than 30 years of clinical, teaching and research experience.

Shapiro specializes in renal transplant, chronic dialysis, hypertension, and kidney diseases. Please call 304-691-1000 for more information about his clinical practice or visit www.marshallhealth.org.

Other Marshall Health physicians who have the Castle Connolly distinction include:

· Charles Giangarra, M.D., orthopaedics

· Suzanne Holroyd, M.D., psychiatry

· Zeid Khitan, M.D., nephrology

· Deborah Klimek, M.D., pediatric ophthalmology

· Ali Oliashirazi, M.D., orthopaedics

· Jacqueline Ray, M.D., pediatrics

· Rene S. Rodriguez-Sains, M.D., ophthalmology

· Frank Shuler, M.D., Ph.D., orthopaedics

· Rebecca Wolfer, M.D., surgery