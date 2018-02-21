Most read
- CRIME LOG: Drug House Busted, Closed; Man Arrested for Brandishing
- U.S. Attorney announces 69-count indictment charging owners, managers and physicians associated with Hope Clinic
- W.Va. AG: Contractor Investigation Leads to Criminal Indictment
- State Superintendent Says Work Stoppages Illegal
- First female, African American to head Library of Congress to visit Marshall Feb. 21
- Pot Hole Filling Underway in Huntington
- Gov. Justice Statement on Education
- Attorney General Morrisey Joins Faith Leaders to Fight Opioid Abuse In Putnam County
- Delegate Kelli Sobonya Explains Pay Increase Passed by Legislature
- Huntington man sentenced to prison for federal heroin crime
Dr. Joseph Shapiro recognized as one of Castle Connolly’s America’s Top Doctors®
More than 100,000 physicians are nominated each year, with only a select number receiving the official honor. It is based primarily on peer nominations.
Shapiro graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and completed a residency in internal medicine at Georgetown University, followed by a fellowship in renal diseases at the University of Colorado. He is board certified in internal medicine and nephrology and has more than 30 years of clinical, teaching and research experience.
Shapiro specializes in renal transplant, chronic dialysis, hypertension, and kidney diseases. Please call 304-691-1000 for more information about his clinical practice or visit www.marshallhealth.org.
Other Marshall Health physicians who have the Castle Connolly distinction include:
· Charles Giangarra, M.D., orthopaedics
· Suzanne Holroyd, M.D., psychiatry
· Zeid Khitan, M.D., nephrology
· Deborah Klimek, M.D., pediatric ophthalmology
· Ali Oliashirazi, M.D., orthopaedics
· Jacqueline Ray, M.D., pediatrics
· Rene S. Rodriguez-Sains, M.D., ophthalmology
· Frank Shuler, M.D., Ph.D., orthopaedics
· Rebecca Wolfer, M.D., surgery