Most read
- CRIME LOG: Drug House Busted, Closed; Man Arrested for Brandishing
- U.S. Attorney announces 69-count indictment charging owners, managers and physicians associated with Hope Clinic
- W.Va. AG: Contractor Investigation Leads to Criminal Indictment
- State Superintendent Says Work Stoppages Illegal
- First female, African American to head Library of Congress to visit Marshall Feb. 21
- Pot Hole Filling Underway in Huntington
- Gov. Justice Statement on Education
- Attorney General Morrisey Joins Faith Leaders to Fight Opioid Abuse In Putnam County
- Delegate Kelli Sobonya Explains Pay Increase Passed by Legislature
- Huntington man sentenced to prison for federal heroin crime
Marshall to host guest lecture on women in Congress
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 - 23:26 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
A meet-and-greet with Santoro will take place from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and her lecture will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Santoro is an adjunct professor in the John D. Rockefeller IV School of Policy and Politics at West Virginia University and the Department of Political Science and Sociology at Monmouth University.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.