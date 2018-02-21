Marshall to host guest lecture on women in Congress

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Department of Political Science will host guest speaker Dr. Lauren Santoro as part of its Paul D. Stewart Lecture Series.She will speak on the subject, “Representation and Policymaking: Women Participating in Congress” Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the Drinko Library Atrium.

A meet-and-greet with Santoro will take place from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and her lecture will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Santoro is an adjunct professor in the John D. Rockefeller IV School of Policy and Politics at West Virginia University and the Department of Political Science and Sociology at Monmouth University.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.