Huntington Police Seek Info on Wednesday Afternoon Shooting

The Huntington Police Department is seeking information regarding a shooting that occurred at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 1124 9th Ave.

Shortly after police responded to the incident, Calvin Young, 30, of Detroit, was located at a local hospital. He was treated for a gunshot wound.

A few hours later, a second shooting victim, Corey Kelly, 41, of Detroit, went to another local hospital. The shooting victims are believed to be connected to the same incident. Neither of their injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives are still conducting interviews and, at this time, no charges have been filed. Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.