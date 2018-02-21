Most read
Huntington Police Seek Info on Wednesday Afternoon Shooting
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 - 23:39 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Shortly after police responded to the incident, Calvin Young, 30, of Detroit, was located at a local hospital. He was treated for a gunshot wound.
A few hours later, a second shooting victim, Corey Kelly, 41, of Detroit, went to another local hospital. The shooting victims are believed to be connected to the same incident. Neither of their injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Detectives are still conducting interviews and, at this time, no charges have been filed. Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.