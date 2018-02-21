Most read
- CRIME LOG: Drug House Busted, Closed; Man Arrested for Brandishing
- U.S. Attorney announces 69-count indictment charging owners, managers and physicians associated with Hope Clinic
- W.Va. AG: Contractor Investigation Leads to Criminal Indictment
- State Superintendent Says Work Stoppages Illegal
- First female, African American to head Library of Congress to visit Marshall Feb. 21
- Pot Hole Filling Underway in Huntington
- Gov. Justice Statement on Education
- Attorney General Morrisey Joins Faith Leaders to Fight Opioid Abuse In Putnam County
- Delegate Kelli Sobonya Explains Pay Increase Passed by Legislature
- Huntington man sentenced to prison for federal heroin crime
Two Detroit Men Face Huntington Drug Charges
Arrested were Steven Anthony McGee, aka Black, 48, of Harper Woods Michigan, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and Roger Lee Crawley, aka Red, 44, of Detroit, Michigan, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
The search warrant was executed at approximately 5 a.m. by members of the FBI Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau. It was the result of several months of investigation and tips provided by community members.
Detectives recovered 830 Xanax pills, approximately 125 grams of heroin, almost $8,000 in cash, four guns (one stolen and one with the serial number removed), a press for compacting drugs, a vehicle and scales. The drugs that were recovered have a street value of approximately $24,000.
The property owner will be issued a nuisance letter and will have 10 days to respond.