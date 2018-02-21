Two Detroit Men Face Huntington Drug Charges

 Wednesday, February 21, 2018 - 23:42 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Two Michigan men were arrested on felony drug charges early Wednesday, Feb. 21, following the execution of a search warrant in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue.

Arrested were Steven Anthony McGee, aka Black, 48, of Harper Woods Michigan, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and Roger Lee Crawley, aka Red, 44, of Detroit, Michigan, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The search warrant was executed at approximately 5 a.m. by members of the FBI Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau. It was the result of several months of investigation and tips provided by community members.

Detectives recovered 830 Xanax pills, approximately 125 grams of heroin, almost $8,000 in cash, four guns (one stolen and one with the serial number removed), a press for compacting drugs, a vehicle and scales. The drugs that were recovered have a street value of approximately $24,000.

The property owner will be issued a nuisance letter and will have 10 days to respond.

