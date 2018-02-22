Most read
- CRIME LOG: Drug House Busted, Closed; Man Arrested for Brandishing
- U.S. Attorney announces 69-count indictment charging owners, managers and physicians associated with Hope Clinic
- W.Va. AG: Contractor Investigation Leads to Criminal Indictment
- State Superintendent Says Work Stoppages Illegal
- First female, African American to head Library of Congress to visit Marshall Feb. 21
- Gov. Justice Statement on Education
- Pot Hole Filling Underway in Huntington
- Attorney General Morrisey Joins Faith Leaders to Fight Opioid Abuse In Putnam County
- Delegate Kelli Sobonya Explains Pay Increase Passed by Legislature
- New family medicine residency launched in region
Flatley to be Inducted into American College of Bankruptcy
There are 29 nominees being honored and recognized for their professional excellence and exceptional contributions to the fields of bankruptcy and insolvency. The nominees reside in 19 states (including the District of Columbia) and two foreign countries. Of note, Judge Flatley is the first Fellow to be inducted from West Virginia.
The American College of Bankruptcy is an honorary professional and educational association of bankruptcy and insolvency professionals. The College plays an important role in sustaining professional excellence and supports educational and pro bono efforts in local communities around the country. College Fellows include commercial and consumer bankruptcy attorneys, judges, insolvency accountants, turnaround and workout specialists, law professors, government officials and others involved in the bankruptcy and insolvency community.
Nominees undergo a rigorous nomination process and are extended an invitation to join based on a record of achievement reflecting the highest standards of professionalism. The College now has 880 Fellows, each selected by a Board of Regents from among recommendations of the Circuit Admissions Council in each federal judicial circuit and specially appointed Committees for Judicial and International Fellows.
Criteria for selection include: the highest standard of professionalism, ethics, character, integrity, professional expertise and leadership contributing to the enhancement of bankruptcy and insolvency law and practice; sustained evidence of scholarship, teaching, lecturing or writing on bankruptcy or insolvency; and commitment to elevate knowledge and understanding of the profession and public respect for the practice.
For more information about the American College of Bankruptcy, or about the 2018 Induction Ceremony, contact Shari A. Bedker, Executive Director at 434-939-6004 or email at sbedker@americol.org.