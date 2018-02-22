Flatley to be Inducted into American College of Bankruptcy

WASHINGTON, DC – The American College of Bankruptcy announced today that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge, Patrick M. Flatley, of Wheeling, West Virginia, will be inducted as a Fellow of the College on March 16, 2018 in Washington, D.C. The ceremony will take place at the Smithsonian Donald W. Reynolds Center for American Art and Portraiture, and will be presided over by G. Christopher Meyer, Chair of the College.

There are 29 nominees being honored and recognized for their professional excellence and exceptional contributions to the fields of bankruptcy and insolvency. The nominees reside in 19 states (including the District of Columbia) and two foreign countries. Of note, Judge Flatley is the first Fellow to be inducted from West Virginia.

The American College of Bankruptcy is an honorary professional and educational association of bankruptcy and insolvency professionals. The College plays an important role in sustaining professional excellence and supports educational and pro bono efforts in local communities around the country. College Fellows include commercial and consumer bankruptcy attorneys, judges, insolvency accountants, turnaround and workout specialists, law professors, government officials and others involved in the bankruptcy and insolvency community.

Nominees undergo a rigorous nomination process and are extended an invitation to join based on a record of achievement reflecting the highest standards of professionalism. The College now has 880 Fellows, each selected by a Board of Regents from among recommendations of the Circuit Admissions Council in each federal judicial circuit and specially appointed Committees for Judicial and International Fellows.

Criteria for selection include: the highest standard of professionalism, ethics, character, integrity, professional expertise and leadership contributing to the enhancement of bankruptcy and insolvency law and practice; sustained evidence of scholarship, teaching, lecturing or writing on bankruptcy or insolvency; and commitment to elevate knowledge and understanding of the profession and public respect for the practice.

For more information about the American College of Bankruptcy, or about the 2018 Induction Ceremony, contact Shari A. Bedker, Executive Director at 434-939-6004 or email at sbedker@americol.org.