Special Board Meeting Announcement

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, February 23, 2018 - 07:22 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Special Board Meeting, Tuesday, February 27, 2018 beginning at 5:30 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington. 


The purpose of this meeting is to allow Board members to interview perspective candidates for the position of Board Member (unexpired term ending June 30, 2018).  Additionally, the Board my act to select and announce a successful candidate and attend to any other matters related to the position. 


The meeting is open to the public; however, it is likely the Board will conduct these interviews in Executive Session.  The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section. 

 

Prior to the regular meeting, Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will meet to conduct a Board Work Session at 3:30 PM.  The Board will discuss with district staff benchmark results, diagnostic reports and Virtual Schools.  No action will be taken at this meeting.  The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section.  The meeting is open to the public.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus