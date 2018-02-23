Special Board Meeting Announcement





The purpose of this meeting is to allow Board members to interview perspective candidates for the position of Board Member (unexpired term ending June 30, 2018). Additionally, the Board my act to select and announce a successful candidate and attend to any other matters related to the position.





The meeting is open to the public; however, it is likely the Board will conduct these interviews in Executive Session. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section.

Prior to the regular meeting, Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will meet to conduct a Board Work Session at 3:30 PM. The Board will discuss with district staff benchmark results, diagnostic reports and Virtual Schools. No action will be taken at this meeting. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section. The meeting is open to the public.