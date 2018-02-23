Annual Countdown to Commencement scheduled for March 6-7

To prepare for the 2018 Spring Commencement ceremony at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Marshall will conduct its semi-annual Countdown to Commencement Tuesday and Wednesday, March 6 and 7, in the Memorial Student Center’s Don Morris Room on the Huntington campus. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and refreshments will be served.

The final countdown has begun for Marshall University students who will graduate Saturday, May 5.

“Countdown is a great event not only because we get to help students take care of their graduation responsibilities but because we get to help celebrate this milestone with our students,” said Michelle Barbour, student advocate and success specialist for student affairs.

Organized by the Division of Student Affairs and the Office of the Registrar, the purpose of Countdown to Commencement is to assist those participating in this year’s spring commencement communicate with university administrative offices in a central location.

“Countdown to Commencement, much like our commencement ceremony itself, grows every year,” said Dr. Sonja Cantrell, university registrar. “Because everything is in a central location, ‘Countdown’ will save our graduates a lot of running as they take care of pre-commencement responsibilities during the busiest time of the year. We encourage all of the graduates to join the Marshall community to celebrate their academic achievements.”

The following services are available at Countdown to Commencement:

Alumni Relations/ Marshall University Foundation: Students can learn about the benefits of a Marshall University Alumni Association membership,sign the Class of 2018 banner and pick up class pins.

Financial Aid: Students may pick up information about upcoming financial aid workshops in which they may learn about default prevention, debt management, loan repayment, loan consolidation and loan forgiveness/cancellation programs.

GradImages Photography: Cap and Gown portraits will be taken. There is no sitting fee, no obligation to purchase and free proofs will be available within 24 hours of the sitting.

Graduate College/ College of Education and Professional Development /Lewis College of Business:

Graduate admission counselors and college representatives will be available to discuss graduate programs and assist with the admission process.

International Student Services: International students can talk with university officials regarding the receipt of diplomas upon completion of their degrees. Requirements will be provided for having the diploma mailed to an address outside of the U.S. or for third party pick-up of the diploma.

Jostens: Students can purchase their Marshall University Class of 2017 rings and order graduation announcements.

Marshall University Bookstore: Students can be measured for and purchase their caps and gowns, as well as purchase tassels, diploma frames, class rings and much more.

Office of the Bursar: Students may talk with staff about anything concerning their student accounts, holds, account balances and loan counseling interviews.

Office of Career Education: Students are encouraged to let the Office of Career Education know their post-graduation plans so it can help them along their career paths. Students may stop by the Career Services table to register for JOBTRAX (online job search assistance). Information and support will be available on job-related questions, resume assistance, interview skills and much more.

Office of Intercultural Affairs: Students are encouraged to stop by for information and to enroll for purposes of participating in the Lavender Graduation ceremony or Donning of Kente celebration.

Registrar’s Office: Students can verify graduation status, name format, and address for mailing diplomas; confirm commencement participation; obtain commencement instructions; receive recognition cords for military service or ROTC; pick up honor cords and tassels (if graduating with academic honors); and have an opportunity to report any special needs or concerns related to the event.

For more information, contact registrar@marshall.edu, call 304-696-6410 or visit www.marshall.edu/registrar/commencement.