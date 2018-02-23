Attorneys from Jenkins Fenstermaker recognized by Best Lawyers

Huntington, W.Va., <February 22, 2018>: Eleven attorneys from Jenkins Fenstermaker were selected by their peers to be included in The Best Lawyers in America © 2018.

The attorneys were recognized in the following areas:

· Wesley F. Agee – Mergers and Acquisitions Law

· Henry C. Bowen – Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers

· Stephen J. Golder – Business Organizations (including LLCs and partnerships); Commercial Transactions/UCC Law; Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Real Estate Law

· Lee Murray Hall – Insurance Law

· Henry Kayes – Trusts and Estates

· Brian S. Lindsay – Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

· Charlotte A. Hoffman Norris – Employment Law – Management; Health Care Law; Litigation – ERISA

· Thomas E. Scarr – Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Employment Law – Management; Litigation – Construction; Litigation – ERISA; Litigation – Labor and Employment

· Robert “Bo” Sweeney, Jr. – Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Construction; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

· Barry M. Taylor – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

· Steven Wellman – Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, provides representation in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, backed by more than 90 years of legal experience. Clients can find attorneys dedicated to quality, detail-oriented representation in business and commercial law; wills, trusts and estates; litigation; and labor and employment law.