Council Finance Committee to Consider Resolutions to Purchase Police Equipment, Cars

 Friday, February 23, 2018 - 07:41 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Monday, February 26, 2018 @ 6:45 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

 

1. Resolution: Contract for HPD SWAT helmets

2. Resolution: Contract for five Watchguard camera systems for police vehicles

3. Resolution: Contract to purchase five 2018 Ford utility police interceptor vehicles

4. Resolution: Contract to provide CDBG consulting services

5. Other Matters as Necessary

