Council Finance Committee to Consider Resolutions to Purchase Police Equipment, Cars
Friday, February 23, 2018 - 07:41 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
2. Resolution: Contract for five Watchguard camera systems for police vehicles
3. Resolution: Contract to purchase five 2018 Ford utility police interceptor vehicles
4. Resolution: Contract to provide CDBG consulting services
5. Other Matters as Necessary