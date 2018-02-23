Montgomery man pleads guilty for role in federal drug conspiracy

BECKLEY, W.Va. – A Montgomery man pled guilty for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Rory White, also known as “Dub,” 34, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and a quantity of oxycodone.

White is one of 23 defendants indicted in June 2017 after a comprehensive investigation of drug trafficking in Southern West Virginia.

U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of several agencies. The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Postal Inspection Service provided assistance throughout the investigation.

“The teamwork that law enforcement demonstrated to complete this investigation is outstanding,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “I can assure you that we will keep working together as a team to hold drug criminals accountable and take back our communities from this drug epidemic.”

White admitted that between October 2016 and June 28, 2017, he took part in a drug trafficking conspiracy with multiple participants. During this time period, White admitted to working with Cheyenne Fragale and others to distribute heroin and oxycodone in the Fayette County area. White also admitted that he distributed approximately 5,400 thirty mg oxycodone tablets and approximately 900 grams of heroin to Cheyenne Fragale and others. He further admitted that he knew Cheyenne Fragale and others intended to redistribute the pills and heroin. White faces at least five and up to 40 years federal prison when he is sentenced on June 6, 2018.

Several individuals implicated as a result of this investigation have entered guilty pleas to drug charges and are awaiting sentencing. Cheyenne Fragale and Macon Fragale, two brothers from Boomer in Fayette County, face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison when they are sentenced on March 14, 2018. Velarian Carter, of Beckley, faces a mandatory minimum of not less than 20 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 17, 2018. Dominic Copney, of Beckley, faces a mandatory minimum of five and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 17, 2018. Detria Carter, of Beckley, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than five and up to 40 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on April 24, 2018. Donald Scalise, of Montgomery, faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 25, 2018. Tiffany Ramsey, of Boomer, faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on May 2, 2018. Shawn Akiem Anderson, of Mt. Hope, faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 29, 2018.

Karl Funderburk, of Teays Valley, who previously pled guilty to a gun charge, faces at least 5 years and up to life in federal prison for using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime when he is sentenced on May 29, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of these prosecutions. The White plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Irene C. Berger.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.